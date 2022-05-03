- (PLX AI) - Nolato Q1 sales SEK 2,879 million vs. estimate SEK 2,700 million.
- • Q1 net income SEK 201 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 0.75
|14:10
|Nolato Q1 EBITA SEK 267 Million vs. Estimate SEK 242 Million
|26.04.
|NOLATO: Industrial Solutions unit head to leave the injection moulding group / Strong growth in 2021 sales and profit
|24.03.
|Nolato Q1 Sales Will Be Much Lower Than Consensus Expected on Supply Constraints
(PLX AI) - Nolato provides update on first-quarter financial performance• Nolato expects the Group's net sales for the first quarter of 2022 to be in line with the same period last year and amount to...
|07.02.
|Nolato Q4 EBITA SEK 336 Million vs. Estimate SEK 346 Million
|(PLX AI) - Nolato Q4 sales SEK 3,146 million vs. estimate SEK 3,096 million.• Q4 net income SEK 271 million• Q4 EPS SEK 1.01
