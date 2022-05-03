Regulatory News:

ESI Group (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Mnemo: ESI), a global simulation and virtual prototyping software partner for industry, announces the open-source release of its Inspector software; an opening for the scientific community, industrial collaboration, and innovation.

Inspector is a visual and interactive data exploration software that can analyze a large volume of data to extract useful information that can be applied in the following contexts: predictive maintenance, cybersecurity, control, and analysis of machine learning algorithms.

By making Inspector software available to as many people as possible, ESI Group continues its commitment to the industrial and academic ecosystems, offering them the possibility of working on a reliable and customizable solution to meet the technical challenges and specific needs of the community.

ENSAM (Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Arts et Métiers) will lead the development and expansion of Inspector, as part of the continuum of sponsorship and co-creation activities already in progress between ESI Group and ENSAM. This collaboration has been reinforced with their mutual involvement in the DesCartes program led by the CNRS in Singapore, the CREATE-ID international research chair, and through the ESI ENSAM virtual engineering laboratory.

This open-source approach has many advantages. First, it allows the community to use the software in an optimal and fast way, thus, enabling the scientific community to benefit from new functionalities adapted to the requirements of each user, as well as from security improvements. Secondly, through its approach, ESI Group wishes to offer an opportunity to benefit from a software whose reliability has been proven over the years by its customers in various industries, including Automotive and Aeronautics. "Inspector" will continue to evolve and adapt to the needs of the community thanks to the collaboration of the numerous stakeholders.

Several industry players and "Inspector" users have expressed interest and support for ESI Group's initiative to deploy its data analysis software in open source. This is the case, for example, with CNS.

Stephane Perrin, Managing Director of CNS states: "The decision taken by ESI Group is a great illustration of the Group's dedication to the innovation and scientific ecosystem with its cutting-edge technologies. At CNS, a Network and Security expertise company, we are mobilized to ensure the future of Inspector. In addition to integrating Inspector into our continuous network auditing software suite, we will also soon offer support for the software via our business unit dedicated to innovative solutions."

Emmanuel Leroy, EVP Product, Innovation Industry Solutions at ESI Group said: "Data and open source are the two main keywords of this new coordinated action with ENSAM. We are delighted to be able to take our collaboration a step further while contributing to academic and industrial research and innovation. "Inspector" will provide users with a tool for analyzing large volumes of data to optimize the performance of manufacturing processes. In a period where data is becoming key but remains expensive; I am convinced that this open-source release will open opportunities for industrial players, whether they are large companies or startups."

Information on how to obtain the Inspector download and installation links

The "Inspector" module can be retrieved as an archive (674MB) with the following command: sftp inspector@jibleo.com:source_code/inendi-inspector_opensource_export_2022-01-27.tgz.

The password associated with the SFTP account "inspector" is "ut!iep2E" and the checksum sha256 of the archive is d0404dd13c80ec8a4e32f406986731025881097ed03fa47a4af77827744f1000

The location of the Gitlab project from which the export was made is the following: https://gitlab.com/inendi/inspector

The software can now be installed with the following command (as indicated in the documentation on the Gitlab project homepage): flatpak install --user -y https://inendi.gitlab.io/inspector/install.flatpakref

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping solutions and a global enabler of industrial transformation. Thanks to the company's unique know-how in the physics of materials, it has developed and refined, over the last 45 years, advanced simulation capabilities. Having identified gaps in the traditional approach to Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), ESI has introduced a holistic methodology centered on industrial productivity and product performance throughout its entire lifecycle, i.e. Product Performance Lifecycle, from engineering to manufacturing and in operation. Present in more than 20 countries, and in major industrial sectors, ESI employs 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported 2021 sales of €136.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Follow ESI: LinkedIn Facebook Twitter YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005291/en/

Contacts:

ESI Press

Florence Barré

press@esi-group.com

+33 1 49 78 28 28

Verbatee Press Relations

Jérôme Goaer, j.goaer@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 61 79 34

Aline Besselièvre, a.besselievre@verbatee.com, +33 6 61 85 10 05