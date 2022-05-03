Australian solar companies are reporting staff shortages, leading to false price points around the value of installers. Scott Mason, general manager of Platinum Solar Designs, says the shortages aren't simply part of the nation's broader skills scarcity; rather, they are endemic to the PV industry and are linked to regulatory issues.From pv magazine Australia Australian solar companies are struggling to find workers, leaving some forking out as much as 30% above normal salaries to find candidates, with others seriously revising their corporate strategies. Andy McCarthy, CEO of RACV Solar, said ...

