As we closed out the first quarter of 2022, the energy storage industry continued to show stunning growth. When scrolling through the news, reading studies, and attending events, one can't help but notice how critical battery energy storage is to a myriad of markets and industries. As innovative technologies emerge at a breakneck pace, they reveal two key trends in both market priorities and the sector's current and future direction.1. Sustainability under the microscope Energy storage has been, and will continue to remain, a key tool for those seeking to decarbonize. To meet their sustainability ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...