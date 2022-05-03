Cloud Investigation Platform Provider Recognized for its Ability to Empower Security Teams to Investigate and Respond to Threats at Cloud Speed

Cado Security, provider of the cloud investigation platform, today announced that it has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2022 Innovation Sandbox Contest. Known for its ability to effortlessly deliver forensic-level detail into cloud, container and serverless environments, Cado Security brings incident response into the cloud era. On Monday, June 6, Cado Security will present its cloud investigation platform to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience at RSA Conference 2022 in San Francisco.

The Cado Response platform delivers unprecedented visibility and context into threats spanning cloud, container and serverless environments. Within a single timeline, security teams can seamlessly investigate hundreds of data sources across cloud-provider logs, disk, memory, and more. The platform is powered by a patent-pending cloud-native architecture that automatically scales up and down to provide rapid, parallel data processing, drastically reducing dwell time following incident detection. Only Cado empowers security teams to investigate and respond to threats at cloud speed.

"When a cyber incident occurs in the cloud today, security teams face a number of obstacles that lead to significant delays in investigation and response," said James Campbell, CEO and Co-Founder, Cado Security. "As more data moves to the cloud and more threats target cloud environments, it's critical that security teams have the ability to respond efficiently. The Cado Response platform delivers forensic-level detail, empowering security teams to investigate and respond to cyber incidents without wasting time, money, or effort."

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 69 acquisitions and received $9.8 billion in investments over the last 17 years. Cado Security will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

"While the cybersecurity industry contends with constant changes and challenges, these bold thinkers are the changemakers we need to protect the world against new threats," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "For the last 17 years, RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists have gone on to make a significant impact, and there's no doubt that this year is any different. We're cheering on this year's finalists to carry on the competition's legacy with their game-changing ideas and I look forward to seeing the influence they make on the future."

The RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT on June 6 and winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Dorit Dor, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies; Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer, Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.

