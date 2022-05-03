Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022
PR Newswire
03.05.2022 | 15:04
Liontrust Asset Management PLC Extends Relationship with SS&C

Recently acquired Majedie Asset Management to leverage Eze Investment Suite

WINDSOR, Conn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Liontrust Asset Management Plc, the specialist fund management company, has extended its relationship with SS&C following the recent acquisition of Majedie Asset Management Limited. Liontrust will now use Eze Investment Suite to help manage the majority of its GBP38.5 billion in assets under management and advice (AuMA).

SS&C Technologies

"We are pleased to extend our relationship with SS&C to accommodate the growth in our business," said Ross Carmichael, Chief Technology Officer. "Eze Investment Suite allows us to seamlessly scale as our business grows. In addition, SS&C's team provided expert support during onboarding, ensuring a smooth transition."

Liontrust has been using Eze Investment Suite's advanced order and execution management (OEMS) capabilities to support operations since 2016; it has grown its AuMA by more than GBP30 billion since.

The Majedie acquisition added another GBP5.2 billion in AuMA. More than 20 users will transition onto Eze Investment Suite following the acquisition.

"We are excited to support Liontrust with the latest expansion of their business," said Michael Hutner, General Manager, SS&C Eze. "Liontrust has grown significantly since they first came on board six years ago. We look forward to continuing to support their growth initiatives with the latest technology advancements and expert service."

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management, which was launched in 1995, is a specialist fund management group with shares quoted on the London Stock Exchange with a premium listing and is in the FTSE250 index. Liontrust has £38.5 billion in AuMA (as at 7 April).

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692536/SSC_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
