InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market worth $2.61 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market by (Applications (Research Products, Drug Development & Discovery, Cellular Therapy, Toxicology Screening, Personalized Medicine, Disease Modelling, Stem Cell Banking, and Emerging Applications), End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic institutes, Research Laboratories & CROs, Hospitals & Surgical Centres, Cell & Tissue Banks, and Other End Users)) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest market research, the Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market is valued at US$ 1009.00 Million in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 2611.94 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Induced pluripotent stem cells are derived from skin or blood cells (iPSCs). They're cells that have been reprogrammed from somatic cells using various transcription factors. Such cells have the ability to self-renew and can develop into any of the 220+ distinct kinds of human cells. iPSC has certain advantages over other stem cell types. iPSCs are used to produce regenerative medicines, wound healing models and patient-specific cells, which can be transplanted to the site of injury or tissue degeneration due to various disease conditions. iPSC has several essential properties, including the ability to use ample donor somatic cells, eliminate histocompatibility issues with donor/recipient transplants, and its use in drug discovery and developmental investigations.

Personalized medicine research and production and extended application of regenerative medicines are prominent growth factors of the iPSCs manufacturing market. Rising research and development trials on cardiac syndromes and neuropathies will strengthen the market growth. iPSC manufacturing industry growth is boosted by the automated platform, reducing the cost and increasing production, and new expansions and strategic collaborations support it. Moreover, iPSC production will be aided by clinical trials and research on disorders such as Parkinson's disease, anaemia, and cardiac syndromes. The adoption of an automated platform in the production of iPS cells will improve the market by lowering costs and increasing productivity. Ncardia created CellisticTM in April 2022, with the goal of focusing Ncardia's induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) capabilities on cell therapy development and production.

However, expensive therapies and uncertainty in differentiated tissues will hamper the production of iPSCs soon. Also, mass production processes and methods are under continuous development, which may inhibit the growth in the forecasting period.

Regionally, North America is expected to lead the manufacturing services market in the forecast period, followed by Europe due to fast research on neuropathies, cardiac diseases, and personalized medicine production. Also, extensive funding for development in the manufacturing of iPSC will be responsible for the growth.

Significant market key players are I Peace Inc., Lonza Group AG, Axol Bioscience Ltd., FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., Ncardia, Cynata Therapeutics Limited, Evotec SE, Celogics Inc, Catalent, Inc, CCRM, Applied StemCell Inc. (ASC), RoslinCT, Takara Bio Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Other Prominent Players

Key Developments in the market:

In April 2022 , Ncardia launched a new business, Cellistic, to focus Ncardia's induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) expertise on cell therapy development and manufacturing. The expansion is to focus dedicated resources and capabilities to address the growing need for iPSC cell therapy solutions, including developing robust cell-specific manufacturing platforms.

Ncardia launched a new business, Cellistic, to focus Ncardia's induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) expertise on cell therapy development and manufacturing. The expansion is to focus dedicated resources and capabilities to address the growing need for iPSC cell therapy solutions, including developing robust cell-specific manufacturing platforms. In Nov 2020 , FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics and Lonza signed an agreement that enables drug developers to leverage both companies' expertise and technologies to generate iPSCs through licensing agreements.

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics and Lonza signed an agreement that enables drug developers to leverage both companies' expertise and technologies to generate iPSCs through licensing agreements. In May 2021 , BlueRock Therapeutics, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, and Opsis Therapeutics announced a strategic R&D association to discover and develop cell therapies for eye diseases. The companies will merge their collective expertise to discover and develop off-the-shelf iPS cell therapies for ocular diseases.

BlueRock Therapeutics, FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, and Opsis Therapeutics announced a strategic R&D association to discover and develop cell therapies for eye diseases. The companies will merge their collective expertise to discover and develop off-the-shelf iPS cell therapies for ocular diseases. In Oct 2020 , Axol Biosciences announced the expansion of its service offering, with the introduction of multi-electrode array (MEA) screening for human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC)-derived cells. This expansion supports pre-clinical research by optimizing human iPSC-derived cell culture while providing high-quality electrophysiological data acquisition and analysis from physiologically relevant human cell models.

