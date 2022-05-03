Germany's cumulative installed PV capacity for all subsidized and unsubsidized PV systems stood at around 58.2 GW by the end of March.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported that 731.3 MW of new PV systems were registered in March under the EGG incentive regime. The figure marks a significant increase from February, when new additions hit 422 MW, and from March 2021, when newly installed PV capacity came in at 548.6 MW. According to the agency, developers also installed eight large-scale solar projects in March, totaling 175.87 MW. Those installations ...

