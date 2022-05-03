NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace Launching Historic NFT Collection

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) Uplift Aerospace (NRP Stone - Symbol: NRPI) announced today that it will be launching the "Launch Pass" NFT collection with 10,921 NFT artworks on May 10, 2022. Obtaining a Launch Pass NFT for a price of 0.17 ETH facilitates membership to the Space+ community, providing access to all of the incredible real-life utility offered to its NFT holders.

Owners of the 10,921 Launch Pass NFTs will have the option to convert their Launch Pass to a Space+ NFT avatar character, called Starborn. The Starborn profile pictures (PFPs), built for Space+'s upcoming metaverse, visually represent the future of humanity in space.

Much like NASA's space program, individuals will be able to sit on councils, apply to be astronauts in upcoming community missions, and create meaningful connections between Earth and space in real life.

The Space+ platform is integrating web3 technologies such as AR, VR, NFTs, and blockchain technologies to facilitate and democratize access to space by creating the first Web3 Space Program for NFT holders. Members of the "Starborn Mission" and wider Space+ Program will have token-gated access to the Space+ metaverse and IRL space experiences and products, such as sub-orbital space flights, microgravity flights, rocket launch events, professional network, and even payload space on the International Space Station.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200.

