OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through April 2022 was 41.8 million contracts, up 4.2 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through April 2021. Total volume was 782.8 million contracts, up 9.4 percent compared to April 2021.

Highlights

Total cleared contract volume (782.8 million) highest on record for month of April

ETF options cleared contract volume up 55.4% year-over-year

Stock Loan transaction volume up 33.9% year-over-year

Contract Volume

Apr. 2022 Contracts Apr. 2021 Contracts % Change 2022 YTD ADV 2021 YTD ADV % Change Equity Options 436,975,760 484,787,253 -9.9% 23,786,893 27,176,633 -12.5% ETF Options 294,430,211 189,417,683 55.4% 15,396,800 10,840,913 42.0% Index Options 46,973,323 37,183,892 26.3% 2,415,624 1,882,391 28.3% Total Options 778,379,294 711,388,828 9.4% 41,599,317 39,899,937 4.3% Futures 4,372,707 4,217,582 3.7% 246,978 243,316 1.5% Total Volume 782,752,001 715,606,410 9.4% 41,846,295 40,143,253 4.2%

Securities Lending

Apr. 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value Apr. 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value % Change Apr. 2022 Total Transactions Apr. 2021 Total Transactions % Change Market Loan Hedge Total $134,242,717,203 $116,689,413,560 15.0% 189,502 141,482 33.9%

Additional Data

Market share volume by exchange

Open interest

Historical volume statistics

