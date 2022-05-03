OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, announced today that year-to-date average daily volume through April 2022 was 41.8 million contracts, up 4.2 percent compared to year-to-date average daily volume through April 2021. Total volume was 782.8 million contracts, up 9.4 percent compared to April 2021.
Highlights
- Total cleared contract volume (782.8 million) highest on record for month of April
- ETF options cleared contract volume up 55.4% year-over-year
- Stock Loan transaction volume up 33.9% year-over-year
Contract Volume
Apr. 2022 Contracts
Apr. 2021 Contracts
% Change
2022 YTD ADV
2021 YTD ADV
% Change
Equity Options
436,975,760
484,787,253
-9.9%
23,786,893
27,176,633
-12.5%
ETF Options
294,430,211
189,417,683
55.4%
15,396,800
10,840,913
42.0%
Index Options
46,973,323
37,183,892
26.3%
2,415,624
1,882,391
28.3%
Total Options
778,379,294
711,388,828
9.4%
41,599,317
39,899,937
4.3%
Futures
4,372,707
4,217,582
3.7%
246,978
243,316
1.5%
Total Volume
782,752,001
715,606,410
9.4%
41,846,295
40,143,253
4.2%
Securities Lending
Apr. 2022 Avg. Daily Loan Value
Apr. 2021 Avg. Daily Loan Value
% Change
Apr. 2022 Total Transactions
Apr. 2021 Total Transactions
% Change
Market Loan Hedge Total
$134,242,717,203
$116,689,413,560
15.0%
189,502
141,482
33.9%
Additional Data
- Market share volume by exchange
- Open interest
- Historical volume statistics
About OCC
The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), named Risk Magazine's 2022 Clearing House of the Year, is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 19 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.
©2022. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005330/en/
Contacts:
Michael Shore
OCC Public Relations
PublicRelations@theocc.com