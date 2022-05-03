Dispute Resolution Leader Gathers Industry Thought Leaders to Generate Innovation

Immediation, the leading online dispute resolution provider, today announced the official launch of its "Immediation Dinner Dialogues" program. The program features a series of invitation-only thought leadership dinner events with industry influencers to discuss opportunities for dispute resolution sector a multi-billion dollar component of legal services. The series was devised in Jeffersonian style, to provoke debate and generate solutions and innovation.

The announcement follows a soft launch of the series during Legal Week 2022 in New York in March where more than 25 guests met to discuss sustainability in dispute resolution at the New York Botanical Garden, featuring commentary from Michael Hollis, a scientist working on the frontline of climate change. This was closely followed by a second event held in early April in Melbourne with sports administration leaders, to illuminate the need to preserve integrity in sport through safe and progressive complaint management options. This event coincided with a gathering of sport administrators in Melbourne for the Sport Nxt Conference and the Grand Prix, and featured insights from Australian sports stars and ambassadors including Steve Moneghetti, Abbey Holmes, Jason Akermanis, Chris Annestley and Steven Bradbury.

"During Legal Week in New York, we gathered the world's leading arbitration centers, senior law firm Partners and corporate counsel to discuss elevating sustainability actions to more immediate, regenerative resolution measures within the dispute resolution industry. That experience, combined with an overwhelming response in Melbourne, illustrated that our industry responds to Immediation's approach of driving forward-thinking dialogue," said Laura Keily, CEO and Founder of Immediation. "We continue to conduct this series throughout the year to unlock more innovative solutions."

The next event in the Immediation Dinner Dialogues series will take place May 4 during the 21st International Online Dispute Resolution Forum in Dublin, Ireland. Additional dinners are planned for July during NACM in Milwaukee; in August during ILTA in Washington, D.C.; and in September during ICCA Congress in Edinburgh.

"Immediation is taking a refreshing approach with these Jeffersonian-style dinners that I believe can play important role in advancing the industry," said David Stanton, Litigation Partner at Pillsbury. "The event in New York featured a relatively small number of experts who were passionate about the issue at hand, and that really energized the dialogue."

To extend the value of the Dinner Dialogues, Immediation will publish general synopses of the conversations on a dedicated page of the Immediation website. By sharing insights and ideas, Immediation hopes to continue to drive momentum as the industry progresses through a tectonic shift into the digital age.

