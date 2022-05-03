Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company or GESI") is pleased to announce the Seismic and Electromagnetic Methods for Deep Mineral Exploration Project ("SEEMS DEEP"), has officially commenced. GESI participates in the SEEMS DEEP Project through its wholly owned Finnish subsidiary Laakso Minerals Oy ("Laakso").

The Kick-off meeting of the SEEMS DEEP Consortium takes place today, with several leading European scientific institutions and companies participating

During this meeting the participants are expected to finalize the work streams for the upcoming exploration program, targeting deep-seated ore deposits within Laakso's reservation permit

GESI's Korpuajärvi Reservation Permit will be used as a test area of SEEMS DEEP Project. It covers a significant portion of the strong positive-gravity and magnetic anomaly, which connects the two parts of the Koillismaa-Näränkävaara Intrusive Complex and is supposed to act as a conduit ("Feeder Dyke") for the mafic-ultramafic magma that formed orthomagmatic Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Platinum Group Elements (Palladium, Platinum, Gold) and Chrome-Vanadium-Titanium-Iron mineralization in the area

Laakso Minerals Oy has started already the process of conversion of the Korpuajärvi Reservation Permit into an Exploration Permit, which would give the Company the exploration rights over the area for 4 to 15 years

Wolfgang Rauball, GESI's CEO, stated, "This is a historic occasion for GESI and the SEMS DEEP Team, we are at the forefront of modern exploration techniques and are pushing the boundaries of what was previously thought possible. The Energy Transition will require the discovery of large deposits that can support the paradigm shift in our energy use that is already underway, to make these discoveries exploration techniques need to evolve and technologies improve, we at the vanguard of this process. We look forward to updating shareholders on developments as the project advances."

About SEEMS DEEP:

The SEEMS DEEP Project is a part of the ERA-MIN3, a global innovative pan-European network of 24 European and non-European research funding organizations, aiming to strengthen the mineral raw materials community through the coordination of research and innovation programs.

The Project has been selected for financing by the referees after a strong competition of 146 pre-proposals for its scientific excellence, impact and implementation. The total budget of the Project is € 2,182,518.

Other Participants alongside GESI include the: Geological Survey of Finland, Bureau des Recherches Géologiques et Minières (France), Uppsala University (Sweden), Institute of Geophysics of the Polish Academy of Sciences, IRIS Instruments (France), GRM-Services (Finland), Geopartner Geofizyka (Poland).

The SEEMS DEEP Consortium is implementing the innovative scientific-research methods, approaches and ideas in discovering of the deep-seated ore deposits within Laakso's reservation permit through the development of a novel workflow, integrating seismic and electromagnetic methods.

The SEEMS DEEP workflow aims to substantially improve geomodels that will enable better decisions in exploration drilling, which in turn will lead to decreased exploration cost and a smaller environmental impact. Its ambition is to produce high-confidence earth models that add more value to the exploration project than several drill holes that might miss the exploration target and provide only point-like data.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

