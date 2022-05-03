Renac Power's new plug-and-play battery has a storage capacity of 3.74 kWh, but it can be enhanced in series with up to five batteries to 18.7 kWh. It has a nominal voltage of 96 V and a voltage range of 81 V to 108 V. Chinese battery and inverter supplier Renac Power has unveiled a high-voltage battery for residential applications. It said the storage system combines an internal energy management system (EMS) with a self-consumption control accuracy function. It also features timing charging, remote control, emergency power supply, and other working modes. "The battery flexibly realizes power ...

