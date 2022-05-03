Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (SMRP): IAM and SMRP Announce Renewal of Global Agreement to Share Member Benefits

ATLANTA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute of Asset Management (IAM), the international professional body for asset management professionals, and the Society for Maintenance & Reliability Professionals (SMRP), the global leader in maintenance and reliability, has announced the renewal of an agreement that allows SMRP and IAM members to access member-only benefits across both societies.

The original, landmark agreement between the IAM and SMRP proved to be a great success, so renewing this agreement is a positive benefit for both organizations and their respective members.

"The continuation of SMRP's partnership with IAM supports SMRP's core mission, to develop and promote excellence in maintenance, reliability and physical asset management," said Erin Erickson, SMRP executive director. "Through our first agreement, both organizations were able to expand the resources, professional network and knowledge available to members. Those benefits create a ripple effect, through members sharing their learnings with colleagues and contributing to the development of others' professional excellence. We encourage other alliances among like-minded organizations to benefit members and their global communities."

The renewed agreement allows members of IAM and SMRP to take full advantage of exclusive member benefits across both organizations. The benefits include educational resources, world-class metrics, presentations and discounts for certification exams and events such as the IAM Global Conference, the IAM North American Chapter Conference, the SMRP Annual Conference and SMRP Symposia. Members are also welcome to attend local meetings at IAM branches and SMRP chapters.

"The IAM is delighted to have renewed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SMRP. SMRP is known around the world as a leader in the maintenance and reliability profession, and this MoU provides IAM members access to SMRP's extensive member resources, including the Body of Knowledge and their professional development webinars," said Christian Roberts, IAM President. "We also look forward to collaborating with SMRP on future events to provide enhanced value to both sets of members and wider society."

Shared membership benefits between IAM and SMRP are available immediately and will last through March 2024.

