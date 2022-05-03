International Endeavors Corporation: IDVV Announces Corporate Update

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced the following shareholder updates regarding its website as well as other corporate activities.

The company has been making a lot of progress this year. We're in the process of finalizing our Q for March and expect to have it filed with OTCMarkets before the required date of May 15th. Demand has been strong, especially with our clean energy crypto mining option, and has created the need for expansion. The Company plans to expand to Nevada, the east coast and parts of Latin America by mid next quarter, and is exceeding its projected revenue.

We've done the initial launch of a new website www.IDVVCORP.com and are in the process of adding more content to it regularly including videos, job site pics, as well as new products. We're also adding a wholesale segment to the website along with an approved vendor cart, that will launch in mid June 2022. The previous company website is still active for email purposes, but will be phased out by next quarter.

During the next 45 days the company will be adding additional products and services including a fully managed clean energy crypto mining solution. The coronavirus caused us several delays, but we are past that now, our team is growing, in fact we are creating an advisory board, and we will be communicating regularly via press releases and social media to show company progress.

We encourage everyone to follow us.

TWITTER

https://twitter.com/IDVVcorp

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/IDVV/disclosure

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in the green energy sector. The company has a suite of Commercial and Residential Solar, Power Backup, and EV2G / Bi-directional charger products, and is in the clean energy crypto marketplace. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

