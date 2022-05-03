Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.: Alpine 4 Holdings Subsidiary, Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc. Receives $2.2 Million in New EV Related Printed Circuit Board Orders

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses subsidiary, Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc. (QCA), has received $2.2 Million in new orders from its EV customers. The company expects demand for its US assembled circuit boards and wire harnesses to continue well into 2023, as OEMs continue their push for domestic based components.

Tim Garcia, President of QCA, had this to say: "With the capital Alpine 4 Corporate has been reinvesting into QCA, we were able to secure millions of dollars in new, state of the art equipment, allowing us to take on larger, more complex projects for our EV clientele and beyond. These new contracts are the direct result of capital investment back into the business." Tim also commented, "If the supply chain crisis has taught us anything, it's the importance of having localized sources of products to fulfill our supply chain needs. QCA has made a name for itself as a nimble, customer focused company, producing high quality workmanship that competes with the likes of Foxconn and Sanmina. We have been experiencing record growth here at QCA and it feels like we're only just getting going."

About Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc.: Quality Circuit Assembly has been providing electronic contract manufacturing solutions delivered to its customers via strategic business partnerships for three decades. QCAs abilities encompass a wide variety of skills, beginning with prototypes and culminating in the ongoing manufacturing of a complete product or assembly. Turnkey solutions are tailored around each customer's specific requirements. Conveniently located in San Jose, California with close proximity to San Jose airport and all major carriers, Quality Circuit Assembly remains a privately owned business. Its primary aim is to provide contract manufacturing solutions to market leading companies within the industrial, scientific, instrumentation, military, medical and green economy.

About Alpine 4 Holdings: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a Nasdaq traded Holding Company (trading symbol: ALPP) that acquires business, wholly, that fit under one of several portfolios: Aerospace, Defense Services, Technology, Manufacturing or Construction Services as either a Driver, Stabilizer or Facilitator from Alpine 4's disruptive DSF business model. Alpine 4 works to vertically integrate the various subsidiaries with one another even if from different industries. Alpine 4 understands the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business, focusing on how the adaptation of new technologies, even in brick-and-mortar businesses, can drive innovation. Alpine 4 also believes that its holdings should benefit synergistically from each other, have the ability to collaborate across varying industries, spawn new ideas, and create fertile ground for competitive advantages.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards, but also increase value for our shareholders.

