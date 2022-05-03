On an underlying basis, Agnico Eagle Mines' (AEM's) Q122 revenue of US$1,325.7m, EBITDA of US$583.8m, pre-tax profits of US$300.4m and adjusted net EPS of US$0.612/share were either at or above the top end of analysts' expectations. Production (with Kirkland Lake included from 8 February) was 660,604oz at a total cash cost of US$811/oz (on a by-product basis) and an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of US$1,079/oz. Including a full quarter's contribution from Kirkland Lake's mines, pro forma payable production in Q122 was 806,329oz. AEM maintained the quarterly dividend at US$0.40/share, while net debt (excluding leases) declined to US$503.7m, equivalent to leverage (net debt/[net debt + equity]) of just 3.0%.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...