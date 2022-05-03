DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading
SUSPENSION OF TRADING
The following securities are suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 12:00, 03/05/2022, pending publication of the company's annual accounts.
Yooma Wellness Inc. Ordinary Shares Symbol: YOOM ISIN: CA98615V1022
