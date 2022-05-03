ARPA Integrated on E-Commerce Platform Uquid as Payment Method

Agreement will see Uquid and ARPA enhance users' Web3 shopping experience with a higher level of safety and security

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / ARPA Chain , a leading blockchain-based layer-2 solution for privacy-preserving computation, and Uquid , a pioneering crypto e-commerce platform utilizing DeFi features and convenient payment solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate ARPA token on Uquid's shopping platform.

The integration will allow ARPA token holders to purchase over 40 million products and services across over 150 countries and regions. ARPA token holders can use their holdings to pay utility bills, shop for real-life goods like groceries, as well as virtual merchandise like online game cards.

The partnership will accelerate ARPA's mission of expanding token use cases, providing holders with a more convenient consumer experience and more inclusive crypto shopping economy alongside leading cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, USDT, and Uquid's platform token UQC. The integration will also see Uquid's 1.25 million customers and over 1,000 operators benefit from secure, transparent yet private data services.

ARPA holders who also use Binance can now easily shop with Uquid via their Binance account, thanks to Uquid's integration into Binance Pay .

"The partnership does not only offer ARPA holders better shopping services with our token, more importantly, but it also reemphasizes ARPA's unremitting pursuit of further expanding the token use cases, which we believe is essential to mass adoption of crypto. And it's always thrilling to join hands with like-minded partners such as Uquid," says Yemu Xu, ARPA Co-Founder and CGO.

"Over the past few years uquid has become a pioneer in focusing on developing the infrastructure for e-commerce on Web 3.0. Uquid understands that protecting customer privacy is a decisive factor for the success of the Web 3.0 generation. Uquid and ARPA are committed together to building a safe and highly reliable shopping system for everyone." says Tran Hung, CEO of Uquid.

Once the integration is complete, both sides will announce campaigns to improve the experience and incentivize ARPA holders when shopping on the Uquid platform.

About Uquid

Uquid Marketplace builds the shopping infrastructure on the Web 3.0 platform. While ARPA is designed to separate data utility from ownership and enable data renting. ARPA's MPC protocol creates ways for multiple entities to collaboratively analyze data and extract data synergies while keeping each party's data input private and secure.

For Uquid infrastructure, Uquid has developed not only Web 3.0 but also focuses on developing the DeFi, Metaverse, and NFT for serving the Uquid e-commerce platform. Regarding the development of those factors, Uquid has reached over 40 million products. With a commitment to bring crypto closer and simpler for everyone, Uquid will continue to evolve and release more products around 120 million to serve the best by 2023. Moreover, with the continuous integration of DeFi features and Uquid DeFi Payment into E-commerce, Uquid currently supports users having various choices of payment methods including Binance Pay with more than 40 coins supported.

Launched in 2016, Uquid still keeps its fantastic performance with continuous growth over the years, they never stop upgrading new features and diversifying categories of products on the Uquid shop. In 2021, the feature "Payment in 3" really made a hit in the shopping-lover communities when it facilitated the crypto payment experience to become much more interesting than ever.

About ARPA

ARPA is a blockchain-based solution for privacy-preserving computation, enabled by Multi-Party Computation ("MPC"). Founded in April 2018, the goal of ARPA is to separate data utility from ownership and enable data renting. ARPA's MPC protocol creates ways for multiple entities to collaboratively analyze data and extract data synergies while keeping each party's data input private and secure. ARPA allows secret sharing of private data, and the correctness of computation is verifiable using the information-theoretic Message Authentication Code (MAC).

Developers can build privacy-preserving dApps on blockchains compatible with ARPA. Some immediate use cases include: credit anti-fraud, secure data wallet, precision marketing, joint AI model training, key management systems, etc. For example, banks using the ARPA network can share their credit blacklist for risk management purposes without exposing their customer data or privacy.

Team members have worked at leading institutions such as Google, Amazon, Huawei, Fosun, Tsinghua University, Fidelity Investments. ARPA is currently assisting the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology in setting the national standard for secure multi-party computation. ARPA is a corporate member of MPC Alliance and IEEE and is in partnership with fortune 500 companies to implement proofs-of-concept and MPC products. In 2019, ARPA was named the Top 10 most innovative blockchain companies in China by China Enterprise News and China Software Industry Association.

