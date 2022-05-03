Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy“: 19x Kaufen!
WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 
Frankfurt
03.05.22
08:35 Uhr
0,011 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
03.05.2022 | 16:40
Eve Sleep plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Eve Sleep plc: Total Voting Rights

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Total Voting Rights 03-May-2022 / 15:07 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

eve Sleep plc

("eve" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company notifies the market of the following: as at 30 April 2022, the total issued share capital of the Company comprised 274,742,418 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") with one voting right per share. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

This figure of 274,742,418 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact: 

eve Sleep plc 
                              via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd (NOMAD and broker) 
Matt Goode / Teddy Whiley - Corporate Finance       +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Alice Lane / Charlotte Sutcliffe - Equity Capital Markets 
M7 Communications LTD 
                             +44 (0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:     EVE 
LEI Code:   2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.: 159302 
EQS News ID:  1342487 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1342487&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2022 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
