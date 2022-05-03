HireQuest Inc: HireQuest, Inc. to Hold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

GOOSE CREEK, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / HireQuest, Inc. (Nasdaq:HQI), a national franchisor of on-demand, executive search, and commercial staffing services, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Toll-free dial-in number: 877-545-0320 International dial-in number: 973-528-0002 Entry Code: 605523

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2359/45438 and via the investor relations section of HireQuest's website at www.hirequest.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available through May 24, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010 International replay number: 919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 45438

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. is a nationwide franchisor of on-demand, executive search, and commercial staffing solutions for HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, Snelling, Link, and Northbound Executive Search franchised offices across the United States. Through its national network of over 220 franchisee-owned offices in more than 36 states and the District of Columbia, HireQuest provides employment for approximately 73,000 individuals annually that work for thousands of customers in numerous industries including construction, light industrial, manufacturing, hospitality, clerical, medical, travel, financial services, and event services. For more information, visit www.hirequest.com.

Company Contact:

HireQuest, Inc.

David Hartley, Director of Corporate Development

(800) 835-6755

Email: cdhartley@hirequest.com

Investor Relations Contact:

IMS Investor Relations

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

(203) 972-9200

Email: hirequest@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: HireQuest, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699931/HireQuest-Inc-to-Hold-First-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results-Conference-Call-on-Tuesday-May-10-2022