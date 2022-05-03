City Limits Subaru Invites All Animal Lovers And Car Enthusiasts To Its Groundbreaking Ceremony In South Austin

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Austin's Newest Subaru Dealership

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / City Limits Subaru, soon-to-be one of North America's largest Subaru dealerships, is one step closer to opening its doors with an official groundbreaking ceremony and celebration taking place on Tuesday, May 24th at 11:00am.

Animal lovers, music lovers, outdoor enthusiasts, and research savvy car buyers are all invited to attend and experience this special event marking a monumental milestone for both Subaru, the City of Buda, and the Austin metro area.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the future home of the all-new City Limits Subaru, located at 14457 I-35 S. just south of the 45 Tollway. The dealership will sit on 12.5 acres and will be a nearly 90,000 square foot facility with 60 service bays to accommodate the demand for Subaru sales and service.

The dealership will be owned and operated by Julie Herrera partnered with the Cavender Auto Family. City Limits Subaru is their second venture in the Austin metro. The first, Toyota of Cedar Park, opened its doors in May 2017, and is the nation's 6th ranked volume dealer. Julie Herrera, Rick Cavender and Stephen Cavender are all known for their commitment to the communities in which they operate.

"Our groundbreaking ceremony marks a big step in bringing a long-planned dream one step closer to a reality," said Julie Herrera. She added, "We feel our people and company culture are a perfect fit for the Subaru brand and the City of Buda. We can't wait to share our enthusiasm for cars, animals, and the outdoors with our new friends and customers."

City Limits Subaru will feature an expansive outdoor children's play area, a spacious dog park, café/coffee bar, covered outdoor entertainment stage with an area for food trucks, and a Subaru retail accessories store. Customers can expect an efficient, paperless digital sales and service experience with the highest level of customer care. "Our friendly experts will be Subaru certified in all areas of automotive," said Herrera.

Subaru perennially wins industry awards for quality, safety, and brand loyalty. The Subaru brand is anchored by The Subaru Love Promise, Subaru's commitment to making the world a better place. This includes outreach efforts Subaru Loves Pets, Subaru Loves the Earth, Subaru Loves to Help, Subaru Loves Learning, and Subaru Loves to Care. A portion of the proceeds from each City Limits Subaru sale will support our customer's preferred Subaru Love Charity.

