ProGlove presents its first-ever multi-range scanner

ProGlove introduces the MARK 3, a new multi-range scanner. The specialist for wearable barcode scanners gives users a significant advantage with increased flexibility. In addition, MARK 3 accelerates all common processes in warehouse and in manufacturing environments. This is because MARK 3 covers not only short and medium ranges, but also long ranges. Thanks to MARK 3's autofocus feature, users do not have to make any adjustments. The scanner automatically aligns itself with the barcode to be captured. ProGlove is unveiling the MARK 3 at major trade shows in Europe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005966/en/

ProGlove introduces a multi-range scanner. (Photo: Business Wire)

The main advantage of MARK 3 is that users no longer need to adapt to a scanning range. This saves up to five seconds per scan. MARK 3 is also suitable for new use cases thanks to its extended scanning range such as those that require scanning from a vehicle as it passes by or from a ramp into a truck. At distances from ten centimetres to six meters, MARK 3 processes all common 1D and 2D barcodes. The device also covers longer scanning ranges with bigger barcodes.

Like all scanners in the MARK product family, MARK 3 is the size of a matchbox and weighs only about 40 grams. The new barcode scanner can perform up to 12,000 scans per battery charge and can be recharged in less than two hours. Its rugged and splash-resistant design (IP 65) makes MARK 3 an optimal choice for industrial companies with both indoor and outdoor applications.

Modular platform approach of ProGlove allows innovation leaps and better customer orientation

"MARK 3 is definitely a quantum leap in barcode scanning because it flexibly adapts to the range requirements of our users," says Andreas König, CEO of ProGlove. "By the way, this is already the third new scanner we are introducing this year. This product offensive is possible because we have built a stable, modular platform. This enables us to set up innovations and new solutions quickly and easily and to respond immediately to market needs."

Hand Strap, LEO and Narrative Insights ProGlove also shows recently launched products

In addition to MARK 3, ProGlove has been building out its complete solutions portfolio. This includes the recently launched products Hand Strap, LEO and Narrative Insights. With the Hand Strap, ProGlove offers a new wearable in universal size. This simplifies demand calculations, avoids overstocking and provides more flexible deployment. LEO is a barcode scanner that is particularly suitable for small and medium-sized companies. It unlocks the benefits of wearable barcode scanning and pays for itself with just a few hundred scans per shift. Finally, ProGlove offers Narrative Insights, an automated news stream for its Insight industry analytics platform. This draws the attention of process and line managers to significant events on their store floor. More information about these products is available at:

https://www.proglove.com/press/wearable-barcode-scanner-maker-proglove-taps-into-new-market-segment/

About ProGlove

ProGlove is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and builds the smallest, lightest, and toughest barcode scanners in the world. ProGlove's industrial wearables connect the shopfloor worker to the Internet of Things. The wearables combined with ProGlove's industry analytics software platform promote human-machine collaboration and drive the digitization across the shopfloor. ProGlove's customers include some of the most iconic global industrial brands, pioneers and innovators in manufacturing and production, logistics and warehousing, retail and e-commerce, and post and parcel. Founded in 2014, the company employs more than 200 people from over 30 countries with offices in Chicago, Munich (Germany), and Belgrade (Serbia). Learn more at www.proglove.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005966/en/

Contacts:

ProGlove

Axel Schmidt

Senior Communications Manager

E-Mail: axel.schmidt@proglove.de

Phone: +49-89-262035036