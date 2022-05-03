Flair Airlines Adds More Flights to Mexico With Puerto Vallarta Routes

Service to sunny Puerto Vallarta begins in November

Non-stop flights from Edmonton begin at $109 and $99 from Vancouver

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Flair Airlines, Canada's everyday low fare airline, is bringing even more Mexican sun to Canadian travellers as it announces the launch of two new routes to Puerto Vallarta. Service to Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) is the latest addition to Flair's winter schedule for 2022.

Non-stop flights will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Edmonton, beginning on November 3. On November 5, once-weekly flights on Saturdays from Vancouver will begin.

"We're here to offer affordable options to Canadians and growing our network in Mexico is an exciting step forward as we continue our international expansion," said Stephen Jones, Chief Executive Officer, Flair Airlines. "We are looking forward to partnering with Puerto Vallarta International Airport to bring another sunny destination to our passengers. We know it will be a hot destination this winter, with temperatures averaging 30 degrees in November."

"Flair is bringing the fun with another non-stop Mexican destination from Edmonton International Airport," said Myron Keehn, Vice President Air Service, Business Development, ESG and Government Relations, Edmonton International Airport. "Puerto Vallarta and its beautiful beaches are a popular destination from Edmonton with plenty of ways to relax and enjoy a great vacation. We're glad to have Flair headquartered at EIA and helping bring more options for low-cost travel to our communities."

Puerto Vallarta is an ideal resort destination for sun lovers, with sandy beaches on the Pacific Ocean surrounded by stunning views of the Sierra Madre Mountains.

One-way fares, including taxes and fees, begin at $99 from Vancouver to Puerto Vallarta and $109 from Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta. There are limited seats and availability for the fares. All routes are available for booking at https://www.flyflair.com.

About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines is Canada's leading low-fare airline and its greenest airline, on a mission to provide affordable air travel that connects them to the people and experiences they love. With an expanding fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft, Flair is growing to serve over 30 cities across Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. For more information, please visit www.flyflair.com.

