Highmark Interactive Inc.: Highmark Announces Intention To Amend Warrant Terms

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Highmark Interactive Inc. (TSXV:HMRK) ("Highmark" or the "Corporation"), a global leader in digital health technologies, intends to amend the term to expiry of certain outstanding warrants to purchase common shares of the Corporation.

The warrants were initially issued as warrants to purchase shares of Highmark Innovations Inc. ("Innovations") as an incentive to certain individual lenders to lend funds to Innovations to complete acquisitions and for working capital (such funds, the "Bridge Loan") in connection with the Corporation's qualifying transaction with Innovations (the "QT"). On completion of the QT in November 2021, the warrants to purchase common shares of Innovations were exchanged for 1,060,987 warrants to purchase common shares in the capital of the Corporation on substantially equivalent economic terms, after accounting for the exchange ratio in the QT. On the date the warrants were issued, the term to maturity of the Bridge Loan was less than one year, and therefore the term of the warrants was initially limited under TSX Venture policies to not longer than one year. The warrants are currently due to expire on May 11, 2022.

During the course of completion of the QT, the term to maturity of the Bridge Loan was extended to May 11, 2023, being the date that is two years from the date the funds were advanced, but the term to expiry of the warrants was not concurrently extended. The Corporation intends to amend the expiry date of the warrants to May 11, 2023, being the amended maturity date of the Bridge Loan, provided that if the principal amount of the Bridge Loan is reduced or repaid during the first year of its term (i.e., before May 11, 2022), a pro rata number of the warrants will have their term reduced to the later of May 11, 2022 (i.e., one year from the date of issuance) and 30 days from the reduction or repayment of the loan. The warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.54 per share. The price of the warrants is not being amended. The amendment of the expiry date is subject to TSXV acceptance. The Corporation has applied to TSXV for approval of the amendments.

For additional information with respect to the QT, the Bridge Loan, and the warrants, see the Corporation's filing statement dated November 4, 2021, filed on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Highmark Interactive

Highmark Interactive was created to change the paradigm of testing and management for brain and mental health. Highmark's approach is focused on providing real-time data to health providers to support proactive, preventative interventions and targeted care planning to improve health outcomes.

In addition to a growing network of virtual, in-person and hybrid clinics, Highmark Interactive offers the world's first gamified, FDA cleared patient-led assessments as well as digital clinician-led assessments of neurofunction and balance. Together, the technology is used in >300 clinics globally. By unlocking insights, Highmark's platform enables precision medicine and creates a more contemporary model for delivering better outcomes in medical, mental health and rehabilitation services.

