eGroup Acquires Enabling Technologies Corp

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / eGroup Holding Company, LLC (eGroup), a leading IT solutions and managed services provider, announced that it has acquired Florida-based Enabling Technologies Corp (Enabling). The acquisition-which closed on April 29, 2022, will expand eGroup's reach nationally in the U.S. and dramatically expand its Microsoft 365, Azure, Security & Compliance, and Business Application cloud services.

With decades of experience, and a comprehensive cloud and data center solutions portfolio, eGroup enhances and accelerates the digital transformation journey, delivering outstanding results for businesses across the nation. Founded in 1992 and based in Estero, FL, Enabling Technologies offers innovative Microsoft solutions and services around Microsoft 365, Azure, Security & Compliance, Business Applications, as well as Adoption & Change Management, and Managed Services. Merging the expertise of the two companies will bolster eGroup's cloud capabilities and offer Enabling's clients an expanded portfolio of solutions in the areas of data center, disaster recovery, backup, IT strategy, and optimization, and digital infrastructure.

"As a multi-year, repeat winner of the prestigious Microsoft Partner of the Year award, Enabling Technologies has built an incredible reputation for the highest quality of service delivery with Microsoft 365 and Azure solutions," said Mike Carter, CEO of eGroup. "We're thrilled to join forces with a premier team of business and technology professionals that execute with the same speed and certainty as we do. And in this 'new world' where talent and skillsets are the key enablers to organizational growth and acceleration, we recognize and anticipate the immediate value this expanded set of capabilities provides to our clients, in addition to the numerous opportunities for individual growth this union creates for our combined team members. It's thrilling to bring this kind of 'force multiplier' to the market in the pursuit of excellence for our customers and team."

"I am extremely thrilled and eager to join forces with Mike Carter and his outstanding team at eGroup. Our corporate culture, strategic vision, and uncompromised commitment to deliver service excellence for our clients now and in the future are in perfect alignment. By merging our two companies, we're reinforcing our position to serve as a trusted cloud advisor by leveraging our strengths to enable our clients to achieve more from their investment in Microsoft Cloud technologies. Our alliance with eGroup creates a juggernaut in the Microsoft ecosystem and will pay major dividends for our highly regarded associates and global clients going forward. This new chapter in our 30-year history is a continuum of our quest to take our business to greater heights and new destinations." Said Bill Vollerthum, President and CEO of Enabling.

Enabling's cloud business has been a leader in the market of Microsoft tools and services since the beginning of Microsoft's Office Communication Server (OCS) voice days. As experts in the areas of Communication and Collaboration, and as a five-time Partner of the Year Award winner with Microsoft, Enabling delivers predictable and successful business outcomes for all their clients.

Founded in 1999 by Mike Carter who was recently recognized for the second time as one of the "50 Most Influential" by Charleston Business Magazine, eGroup is recognized as an industry-leading Solutions Provider and trusted IT Advisor. eGroup has been awarded several Year-Over-Year accolades including 12 consecutive annual recognitions on CRN's Tech Elite 250 List, and most recently as Nutanix's 2021 Global Portfolio Champion of the Year. eGroup has been a proven leader in delivering outstanding results to their clients for decades.

In October of 2021, Evolute Capital, along with Hunt Technology Ventures made a substantial investment in eGroup that is allowing them to advance their current capabilities and continue to build a best-in-class IT services platform. With the acquisition of Enabling, it will allow eGroup to accelerate its strong industry position in cloud and managed services and build upon its expertise and positioning within the Microsoft ecosystem. A few of eGroup's top partners include Microsoft, Nutanix, Citrix, Cisco, and Rubrik.

Enabling's capabilities will be immediately integrated into the eGroup portfolio, giving mutual clients instant access to both groups' additional offerings and value.

Shearman & Sterling was the exclusive legal counsel of the buyer. Woodforest National Bank provided the Sr. Debt for the transaction.

About eGroup Holding Company, LLC (eGroup):

Founded in 1999 with headquarters in Mt. Pleasant, SC, eGroup provides innovative IT solutions to businesses across the nation delivering speed and certainty while enhancing the digital transformation journey for their clients. The eGroup team enables businesses to focus on what drives their business forward. With a customer-centric philosophy, eGroup takes pride in delivering white-glove service to their clients which is reflected in a Year-Over-Year 100% Customer Satisfaction Score. By aligning the clients' technology initiatives with eGroup's solutions, services, and support, they empower businesses to focus on their clients and business goals.

Follow eGroup on eGroup: LinkedIn and visit eGroup-us.com for more information.

About Enabling Technologies Corp (Enabling):

Enabling Technologies, with headquarters in Estero, FL, is the leading Systems integrator of Microsoft 365 solutions. Enabling has 30 years of messaging and real-time communications experience and over 1900 deployments of Microsoft Teams/Skype for Business, Cloud App Security, Office 365, and Azure. Enabling's tried-and-true processes have helped customers minimize risk, maximize existing investments, and securely optimize the end-user Intelligent Communications experience. Enabling takes an all-inclusive approach to projects, mastering the technical components while also optimizing the people and process side to technology rollouts. The Enabling team specializes in secure Cloud solutions, including Microsoft 365 and hybrid migrations. Having Enabling design, implement, and proactively monitor your Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams systems is the first step to changing the way your workforce thinks about communications, for the better. Enabling Technologies' staff is comprised of seasoned, certified IT professionals who work with a range of next-generation technologies and can recommend and implement the "right solution" for their customers. As validation, Enabling Technologies, a five-time recipient of the Microsoft Partner of the Year award, has provided professional services and solutions to organizations of various sizes from such diverse industries as government, legal, financial, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, and medical. https://www.enablingtechcorp.com

Visit enablingtechcorp.com for more information about Enabling.

Contact Information:

Carly Picciuto, Marketing Development, eGroup

Carly.Picciuto@eGroup-us.com

SOURCE: eGroup

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699921/eGroup-Acquires-Enabling-Technologies-Corp