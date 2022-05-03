Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Invitation to Dufry's First Quarter 2022 Trading Update



03.05.2022 / 18:00





Dufry is delighted to invite you to our First Quarter Trading Update 2022 Conference Call:

Thursday, 19th of May 2022

From 14.30h CEST

Speakers will be Julián Díaz, CEO Dufry AG, Yves Gerster, CFO Dufry AG and Xavier Rossinyol, Designated CEO Dufry AG. The presentation will be held in English, followed by a Q&A session.

Time/Agenda:

- 14:30 CEST Investor & Analyst Presentation followed by Q&A

Presentation and Conference Call:

The access to the webcast platform will be available through our website. A playback option will be available there until 19th of June 2022.

Telephone Access

Participants are invited to pre-register for the conference call here. Participants will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code upon registration.

If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@dufry.com.

News Release & Presentation

Dufry will publish its 2022 First Quarter Results on 19th of May 2022 at 07:00 CEST with the presentation available on Dufry's IR website.

For further information please contact:

Dr. Kristin Köhler

Global Head

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 22

kristin.koehler@dufry.com Renzo Radice

Corporate Communications &

Investor Relations

Phone: +41 61 266 44 19

renzo.radice@dufry.com



Dufry Group - A leading global travel retailer

Dufry AG (SIX: DUFN) is the leading global travel retailer operating over 2,300 duty-free and duty-paid shops in airports, cruise lines, seaports, railway stations and downtown tourist areas, in more than 420 locations in 66 countries across all six continents.

The Company, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is offering customers a first-class shopping experience, global brands, a unique market access and landlords a reliable, value-enhancing partnership. To learn more about Dufry, please visit www.dufry.com.



Social Responsibility

Dufry cares for children and supports social projects from SOS Kinderdorf in Brazil, Cambodia, Mexico, Morocco and Ivory Coast. SOS Children's Villages is an independent, non-political and non-demonstrational organization established for orphaned and destitute children all over the world.

