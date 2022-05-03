Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.05.2022
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy“: 19x Kaufen!
WKN: A3CN4P ISIN: SE0015811559 
Tradegate
03.05.22
16:41 Uhr
39,940 Euro
+0,570
+1,45 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
BOLIDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOLIDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,62039,91018:34
39,69039,98018:27
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2022 | 18:05
82 Leser
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Split Redemption in Boliden AB

The board of Boliden AB (BOL, SE0015811559) has approved a special dividend in
the amount of SEK 15.5 per share through split redemption, effective May 11,
2022. An adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market
open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may
result in a change to the divisor. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1061531
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
