Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Split Redemption in Boliden AB

The board of Boliden AB (BOL, SE0015811559) has approved a special dividend in the amount of SEK 15.5 per share through split redemption, effective May 11, 2022. An adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to market open on the ex-date for only the amount of the special dividend, which may result in a change to the divisor. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.1.2 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1061531