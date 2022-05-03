Disclosure in accordance with the AMF General Regulation

Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Antin Infrastructure Partners (the "Company") are invited to attend the Combined Annual Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") to be held at 2:30 p.m. on 24 May 2022 at the Cloud Business Center, 10bis rue du Quatre-Septembre, 75002 Paris.

Organisational arrangements for the Meeting are subject to change depending on public health restrictions and/or legal requirements. Shareholders are therefore invited to regularly consult the Company's website https://shareholders.antin-ip.com/ under " Shareholders Meetings", which may be updated to specify final arrangements for Meeting attendance.

The Company has taken all measures to facilitate remote voting so that shareholders can vote without physically attending the Meeting, by internet on the VOTACCESS secure voting platform or by post using the form provided for this purpose and available on the Company's website (https://shareholders.antin-ip.com/shareholders-meeting/).

The Meeting will be broadcasted live and recorded in full on the Company's website. The registration link to access the broadcast of the Meeting will be available as of 9 May 2022 on the Company's website(https://shareholders.antin-ip.com/shareholders-meeting/).

The preliminary meeting notice including the agenda, draft resolutions and ways of participating in the Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°45 on 15 April 2022. The convening notice was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°52 and in Les Affiches Parisiennes on 2 May 2022.

Documents and information mentioned in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French commercial Code are available on the Company's website (https://shareholders.antin-ip.com/shareholders-meeting/).

Documents and information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French commercial Code can be sent to shareholders upon request to BNP Paribas Securities Services, Grands Moulins de Pantin, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93500 Pantin, France (centralising institution appointed by the Company). They are also available on the Company's website (https://shareholders.antin-ip.com/shareholders-meeting/).

Shareholders may address their written questions to the Board of Directors, in accordance with the conditions specified in the preliminary meeting notice, until 18 May 2022 at midnight, Paris time. Written questions must be accompanied by a certificate of shareholder account registration, by email, to the following address: shareholderrelations@antin-ip.com.

In addition, shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions on 24 May 2022 during the Q&A session of the Meeting if they are present in the room.

For any enquiries, shareholders can contact the Company via the shareholderrelations@antin-ip.com email address.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €22bn in Assets Under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 175 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

Contacts:

Media

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: nicolle.graugnard@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: ludmilla.binet@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon +33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57

Gabriel Jabès +33 (0) 6 40 87 08 14