The shareholders of Axway Software SA (Paris:AXW) are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 24, 2022 at 2.30 pm, at Etoile Business Center -21-25 Rue Balzac, 75008 Paris France-.

The prior Notice to attend the Combined General Meeting, including the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on April 15, 2022 in the "BALO", issue N° 45.

The documents required by Articles L.225-115 and R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available to the shareholders in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations:

Up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the General Meeting, all holders of registered shares may request that the company send them these documents. Holders of bearer shares who wish to exercise this right must produce a certificate proving that the shares are registered on the bearer share accounts maintained by an authorized intermediary.

All shareholders may inspect these documents at the company's registered office: Tour W 102, Terrasse Boieldieu 92805 Paris La Défense France, or at its principal administrative establishment during a period of 15 days prior to the General Meeting.

The documents and information to be presented at the General Meeting and required by Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available on Axway's website: https://investors.axway.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/shareholders-meeting

