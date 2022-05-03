The "Petrol Stations in Ireland Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operators in this industry sell automotive fuel such as petrol, diesel, autogas and alternative fuels directly to consumers. The majority of petrol stations also operate convenience stores and additional services such as car-washing facilities. A significant proportion of sales are made to drivers of heavy goods vehicles. Buses and coaches are not included in the industry as these often go through wholesalers rather than retail forecourts.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry's key players and their market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE

INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES

OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON GLOSSARY

Companies Mentioned

Valero Energy (Ireland) Ltd

Mullan Bros. Ltd

Applegreen Ltd

Hillingdon Investment Company Unlimited

Circle K Ireland Fuels Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kugun5

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503006215/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900