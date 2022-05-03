Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy“: 19x Kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HFW4 ISIN: CA01626P3043 Ticker-Symbol: CJA0 
Tradegate
02.05.22
14:19 Uhr
42,400 Euro
-0,600
-1,40 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,20043,40020:54
43,20043,40020:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC42,400-1,40 %
APPLEGREEN PLC--
VALERO ENERGY CORPORATION114,26+2,92 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.