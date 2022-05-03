Regulatory News:

Following the mandatory takeover bid launched by The Adecco Group on AKKA Technologies shares and as already communicated, The Adecco Group holds 96.97% of the outstanding shares and 94.40% of the outstanding convertible bonds issued by AKKA. Therefore, a simplified squeeze-out bid is ongoing, the acceptance period of which will end on May 11, 2022.

Once the squeeze out has been completed, AKKA Technologies will be automatically delisted. The Board of Directors has therefore decided to no longer publish the 2022 Q1 financial information.

