Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR) (OTCQB: MURMF) (or "Company"). The report is titled, "Base Metal Explorer with Resource Base in Saskatchewan and Large-Scale Ni-Co-Cu Potential in Quebec."

Report Excerpt: "MUR is a developing Company which that was until recently highly reliant on advancing the Brabant-McKenzie deposit resource but now has a much larger claim area on both its projects. This gives the Company ample opportunity to make additional discoveries, particularly at its HPM project where VTEM has proven effective at identifying Ni-Co-Cu sulphide mineralization but has yet to be deployed across most of the project. The potential for identifying new, and potentially large, deposits at HPM is therefore high, and this is in addition to some good quality established targets at the Barre de Fer Zone and PYC. The 43-101 compliant resources at Brabant-McKenzie are the current cornerstone of the Company's value and has the potential to steadily progress along the value chain, this compliments the higher risk exploration at HPM well. MUR have an interesting season of field work planned for HPM aimed both at generating new targets and developing the known high-grade mineralization at Barre de Fer/Syrah, which could soon be at a stage for estimating maiden resources.

The HPM Project is likely to be the focus of the Company in the near-to-medium term, and therefore the likely value catalysts, however due to its more advanced nature the BMK project is core to the current valuation. As such, we will be covering both assets in this initiating report. MUR has projects at various stages of the exploration process and have a variety of catalysts upcoming and are therefore an interesting opportunity to invest in a Company with a core advanced exploration property with a compelling district scale project at HPM."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal. Click on "Sign in / Sign up".

About Murchison Minerals

Murchison is a Canadian-based exploration Company focused on nickel-copper-cobalt exploration at the 100% - owned HPM Project in Quebec and the exploration and development of the 100% - owned Brabant Lake zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also holds an option to earn 100% interest in the Barraute VMS exploration project also located in Quebec, north of Val d'Or. Murchison currently has 170.5 million shares issued and outstanding.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is a research and advisory firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or affiliated companies do not hold shares in the Company.

A service agreement exists between Couloir Capital and the Company.

