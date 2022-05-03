The new Amazon Alexa Skill will launch May 3

54D, the human transformation fitness brand, has just announced the launch of its first 54D ON skill via Amazon Alexa, where users will be able to workout and get inspiration from the brand's founder Rodrigo Garduño. The new skill will feature 10 minute fitness sessions available on Echo Show and Fire TV Stick and provide daily motivational phrases on those devices as well as heard on Echo and Echo Dot. The skill will allow Spanish speakers to learn about the brand and test out the ever-famous workout routines in 10 minute increments all while never leaving the house. The skill is free and will be available only in Spanish starting on May 3, 2022 in Mexico, The United States, Spain and other Latin American countries.

"I'm very grateful to have the opportunity to bring our program of 54D to the users of Amazon Alexa," shared Garduño. The 54D ON skill available on Amazon Alexa offers an easy and intuitive way to participate in our workout sessions for those curious about our brand and longtime 54D lovers alike."

Using Alexa, Amazon's cloud-based service, the new skill offers quick, high-intensity workouts for seven days. Alongside the workouts, users can also experience daily motivational reminders from Garduño. The 54D ON skill for Amazon Alexa Will function in the following devices:

Mexico: Devices that access all of the integrated Alexa software including the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show and Fire TV Stick with Alexa, created with Mexican Spanish.

United States: Devices that access all of the integrated Alexa software including the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show and Fire TV Stick with Alexa, created with American Spanish.

Colombia, Chile, Perú, Argentina and Costa Rica: Devices that access all of the integrated Alexa software including the Echo and Echo Dot (international versions), created with American Spanish.

Spain: Devices that access all of the integrated Alexa software including the Echo and Echo Dot (international versions), created with Spain Spanish.

To access the new skill, users can simply say Alexa, open 54D ON."

54D is a human transformation brand created by former professional soccer player Rodrigo Garduño. The brand has scaled to be a global phenomenon within the fitness industry attracting followers from all over the world, including professional athletes, models, celebrities and more. 54D has physical studios in Miami, Mexico, Colombia and an online program, 54D ON, which makes their workout routines accessible to those not able to attend their physical studios.

About 54D:

54D is a global fitness brand dedicated to human transformation with a mission to defeat all physical, mental and emotional limits. 54D offers an in-person and online program consisting of 9 weeks of intensive training, nutrition and recovery. Guided by experts, the 54D program guarantees visible and measurable results in 54 days by providing the tools that lead to a healthy lifestyle.

The 54D global community continues to grow around the world with physical facilities in the United States, Mexico and Colombia. The brand also has a presence in 90 countries through its 54D ON online program. 54D is helping people around the world develop the discipline and perseverance needed to be the best version of themselves and live up to their fullest potential. For more information, visit www.54d.com.

