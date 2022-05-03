Fundraising campaign surpassed its goal of $10K in less than 10 hours

Darwin's Natural Pet Products continues its tradition of helping animals in need with a recent fundraising campaign to help pets displaced by the conflict in Ukraine. In partnership with Harmony Fund, Darwin's set out to raise money to support animal rescue efforts in Ukraine via an email campaign that aimed to match donations up to $10,000. The Darwin's community responded with an outpouring of generosity, and the campaign met its matching goal in less than 10 hours. The current total is over $20,000 from more than 300 donors.

Volunteers from Harmony Fund have rescued hundreds of animals displaced by the conflict in Ukraine. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're gratified by the speed and magnitude of the response, but frankly, knowing how our Darwin's family feels about the welfare of animals around the world, we're not surprised," said Gary Tashjian, Darwin's CEO. "Donations are still coming in, and Harmony Fund has been a wonderful partner in getting those funds to the animals and volunteers on the ground who need them."

With the influx of donations, the Harmony Fund rented a tractor trailer to make the round trip from Kyiv to Bucharest and back again. On its first trip, it was so stuffed with food and veterinary supplies that they needed to leave a few pallets behind for the next trip.

"I'm so surprised and thankful for the quick response from so many caring people," said Laura Simpson, founder of the Harmony Fund. "We have animals with skin conditions, wounds, seizure disorders and more who really need the medicines we're bringing in. Thanks to the generosity of Darwin's and its customers, thousands of at-risk dogs and cats in Ukraine will be safe from hunger through the end of May with our next delivery."

While Harmony Fund is coordinating costs for food, supplies and transport, the team on the ground is made up of animal lovers from a few organizations, including Breaking the Chains, which handles security, transport, and animal care; the Sache Vet clinic, providing vet supplies via Romania; TobiHelpUA, made up of brave young volunteers who deliver aid and supplies; a team called Help for UA Animals, who handle delivery and unloading of supplies; and a team from Centarus Foundation in Poland who provide sheltering of homeless animals and delivery of supplies.

"Darwin's is proud to partner with the Harmony Fund, who were able to put these dollars to work on Day One, having already established infrastructure and contacts in Ukraine," said Tashjian. "We wanted to make an immediate impact, and the Harmony Fund was perfectly positioned to make that happen."

Now with Russian troops in the Eastern region, there is a second wave of evacuees leaving pets behind and also animal shelters who are in dire need of food and supplies. Last week, Harmony Fund was able to send a month's supply of food for the PIF shelter in Donetsk, which is home to well over 1,000 animals and acts as a distribution point for over 40 small shelters in the area. The mission to help them is ongoing.

To learn more about the campaign or make a donation, visit harmonyfund.org/donation/help-ukraines-animals-darwins/.

About Darwin's Natural Pet Products

Darwin's Pet Products' mission is to help pets and their owners enjoy more years of healthy companionship together. To do that, they make raw, minimally processed, nutritious feeding for pets convenient and cost-effective. But that's just the start. While Darwin's commitment to animals starts with customers and their pets, it goes further, to all dogs and cats, especially the ones that need help and those that help us through their service. And even further, to ensure the humane treatment of the animals that Darwin's sources for meals. Learn more at darwinspet.com.

About Harmony Fund

Harmony Fund is an esteemed charity based in the USA, offering a lifeline to underdog animal rescue squads across the planet. Harmony Fund's partners are the small but incredibly courageous animal rescue teams who operate in parts of the world where animal welfare is quite poor. Harmony Fund supporters are dramatically impacting thousands upon thousands of animals who might otherwise go without food, shelter and veterinary care. More at harmonyfund.org.

