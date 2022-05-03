- (PLX AI) - Starbucks Q2 revenue USD 7,600 million vs. estimate USD 7,600 million.
- • Q2 adjusted operating margin 13%
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.59 vs. estimate USD 0.59
- • Q2 EPS USD 0.58
|Zeit
|23:29
|Starbucks misses sales estimates on China COVID curbs, suspends guidance
|23:19
|Starbucks to hike wages, double training for workers as CEO Schultz tries to head off union push
|23:05
|Starbucks trotz Corona-Problemen und Inflationsdruck mit Umsatzplus
| SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Die weltgrößte Café-Kette Starbucks hat Umsatz und Gewinn zu Jahresbeginn trotz erneuter Corona-Belastungen und hohen Inflationsdrucks gesteigert. In den drei Monaten bis Anfang...
|23:05
|STARBUCKS CORP - S-8, Securities to be offered to employees in employee benefit plans
|22:44
|Starbucks Results Trail Estimates on Higher Costs, China Woes
