Vatom: Eric Pulier on Why Web3 is Just As Important as the Launch of the Internet

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2022 / Web3, the latest iteration of the internet, is reimagining community by connecting us to one another in richer and deeper ways. Creators and brands need to understand why Web3 is such a significant evolution, and how Web3 technologies can help them build better long-term relationships for their businesses and customers. Eric Pulier, entrepreneur, author, and CEO of Vatom , recently discussed the benefits of this more engaged - and more human - web experience.

The evolution of the web itself helps illustrate why Web3 is so important. Web1, which essentially is the launch of the World Wide Web, provided an unprecedented expansion of our world - we gained access to global information, and thoughts and ideas could be expressed and shared, instantly to a global audience. It was an information revolution that forever changed human communication.

"Web1 was a game-changer for humanity. Suddenly it didn't take a trip to the library or owning an encyclopedia to answer questions about the world around us. Information became more widely available and instantly shared. And, while Web1 was about distributing and consuming information, Web2 was about creating it," said Eric Pulier.

With Web2, we began to really live our lives online - shopping, purchasing, vlogging and generating a vast array of personal and professional content. It was no longer just a tool to access information, and we began to leverage that tool in almost every facet of our lives, across all sectors of the economy. In turn, access to the web became paramount, and 24/7 attention to laptops and smartphones became the norm. What began as static pages had expanded to database-driven and user-generated content, then into invaluable commerce-enabled and mobile experiences.

According to Eric Pulier, "The promise of this trajectory should have empowered and rewarded people and businesses, but as power became consolidated among social platforms and social engines, they started to use and monetize our data to serve their best interest - not ours. We became the product."

The result was widespread disconnection.

"Digital companies turned our data and need for relationships into their business model, diverting the web from its promise of a medium of connection and community to one of separation and loneliness, The emptiness of chasing or inherent need for human relationships with addictive information about each other, instead of actually feeding our true need for connection, acted as a zero-calorie diet that unknowingly began to starve us." Eric Pulier continued. "But the advent of Web3 is not just a small step forward, but a fundamental shift in the nature of the web toward fulfilling its promise as a tool to enhance our lives. Adding a true social and ownership layer will prove to be the most significant evolutionary step yet, allowing us to integrate our digital and physical lives as an enhancement to our real-world needs, rather than continue the detour toward a disconnected, empty virtual reality."

The real value of Web3 lies in three key areas. The first is identity, the ability to own your own data. In Web3, this is facilitated by a universal wallet that not only stores your digital assets but also validates your identity and what you own. The second is the psychology of true digital ownership, which can be expressed through the dynamism of Smart NFTs-unique digital objects that you can see, trade, collect, and redeem in both the real and digital worlds. The third is the social context, in virtual spaces, where the wallet and Smart NFT will operate. This sense of "place", completes the picture-a web that more closely mirrors the world we've evolved to understand and thrive in, with "people", "places", and "things."

"These components make for an exponentially better web experience-one that humanizes the internet again," purports Eric Pulier . "It's the authentic connectivity we've always wanted, and in many ways-needed."

Web3 is poised to become a digital game-changer, but it's not a certainty. The ecosystem of brands and creators must work together to prevent power from consolidating again in a damaging way-to foster community, not loneliness; to empower people, not algorithms; to drive purpose and not profit alone. The new system will allow creativity to be expressed more fully, wealth to be built more fairly, and connections to be made in a more meaningful, lasting way.

Eric Pulier offered, "The emergence of Web3 will finally provide the tools and the platform to realize the true promise of the internet, but to realize this future, we have to stay committed to an open, democratized Web3 model."

A decentralized Web3 will allow for more direct human interaction, and open the next generation of direct, transparent interactions with brands, creators, and organizations of all kinds. Advertising, marketing, and loyalty will merge into a better, more effective form-a value-based communication channel that respects and rewards time and attention. Brands and content creators will soon come to understand that communities need to be encouraged to build and sustain from the ground up, not only from the top down. Web3 provides new ways of organizing and governing groups of people with shared interests. It is well worth studying the emergence of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAO's), which are just starting to see the light of day but will become commonplace before long. These new participatory community models will grow leaps and bounds in 2022, and in 2023 and beyond will quickly become a way of life.

"The Web3 paradigm is not just for avid tech enthusiasts. Brands and creators will own their own Web3 domains, create their own virtual spaces, distribute more consumer-friendly wallets, create, buy, sell, exchange Smart NFT's, and launch their own branded marketplaces," concluded Eric Pulier.

"What once disconnected us, will now become an instrument of communion and help us build a better world together."

About Vatom

At Vatom our mission is to enable both Brands and Individuals to easily engage directly with the emerging Web3. Using our platform Brands and Creators can own Web3 domains, create their own virtual spaces, distribute simple, consumer-friendly Web3 wallets, create, buy, sell, exchange smart NFTs, and launch their own branded marketplaces and social tokens.

