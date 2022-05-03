Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces 2022 Annual and Special Meeting Results

AURORA, Ontario, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2022 annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2022. A total of 232,806,238 Common Shares or 78.92% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:
a. Election of Directors
|Nominee
|Votes FOR
|Nominee
|Votes FOR
|Peter G. Bowie
|99.39
|%
|Mary Lou Maher
|99.75
|%
|Mary S. Chan
|99.41
|%
|William A. Ruh
|99.77
|%
|Hon. V. Peter Harder
|98.92
|%
|Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera
|97.74
|%
|Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO)
|99.52
|%
|Dr. Thomas Weber
|98.87
|%
|Dr. Kurt J. Lauk
|99.37
|%
|Lisa S. Westlake
|99.17
|%
|Robert F. MacLellan
|99.53
|%
b. Other Items of Business
|Item
|Votes FOR
|Reappointment of Deloitte
|99.69
|%
|Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan
|98.77
|%
|Say on Pay
|93.16
|%
Based on the voting results, each of the 11 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna's independent auditors and the Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan resolution and Say on Pay resolution were approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com¦ 905.726.7035
MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com¦ 248.761.7004
OUR BUSINESS (1)
Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 161,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 340 manufacturing operations and 89 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.
For further information about Magnaor follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.
____________________________
(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.
Appendix "A"
VOTING RESULTS - 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
|Resolution
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld/Against
#
%
#
%
|Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director
|231,374,175
|99.39
|1,421,979
|0.61
|Elect Mary S. Chan as Director
|231,435,066
|99.41
|1,370,938
|0.59
|Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director
|230,298,851
|98.92
|2,507,153
|1.08
|Elect Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) as Director
|231,697,560
|99.52
|1,108,444
|0.48
|Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director
|231,341,811
|99.37
|1,464,193
|0.63
|Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director
|231,714,117
|99.53
|1,091,887
|0.47
|Elect Mary Lou Maher as Director
|232,227,934
|99.75
|578,070
|0.25
|Elect William A. Ruh as Director
|232,277,362
|99.77
|528,642
|0.23
|Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director
|227,555,242
|97.74
|5,250,762
|2.26
|Elect Dr. Thomas Weber as Director
|230,169,245
|98.87
|2,636,759
|1.13
|Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director
|230,868,401
|99.17
|1,937,603
|0.83
|Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors
|232,087,040
|99.69
|718,964
|0.31
|Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan
|229,952,696
|98.77
|2,853,078
|1.23
|Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
|216,883,761
|93.16
|15,915,292
|6.84