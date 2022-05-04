West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2022) - Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (TSXV: MGI) (the "Company" or "Magnum") announces that further to its news release of March 29, 2022, the Company has now closed its private placement. The Company has raised a total of $150,000 through the issuance of 3,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share for a period of 5 years at an exercise price of $0.10. No finders' fees were paid in connection with the private placement.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from this private placement for further exploration on its "LH Property" and for general working capital purposes.

Certain insiders of the Company purchased an aggregate of 1,500,000 Units under the private placement, constituting, to that extent, a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 (and Policy 5.9) contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the private placements, as the details and amounts of the insider participation were not finalized until closer to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable for sound business reasons.

Early Warning Disclosure

Daniel B. Evans ("Evans") along with Kennedy Hill Financial Group Inc., a company which Mr. Evans beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, or has control or direction over, (collectively with Evans, the "Evans Entities") acquired 1,000,000 Units for consideration of $50,000 pursuant to the Offering. Prior to the Offering, the Evans Entities owned 1,001,785 Common Shares and held 500,000 options to acquire Common Shares ("Options") and 400,000 warrants ("Warrants"), representing approximately 5.66% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of the Evans Entities' options and the settlement of the Evans Entities' Warrants into Common Shares. Following the Offering, the Evans Entities own 2,001,785 Common Shares, 500,000 Options and 1,400,000 Warrants, representing approximately 10.95% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of the Evans Entities' options and the settlement of the Evans Entities' Warrants into Common Shares.

The Common Shares were acquired by the Evans Entities for investment purposes. Evans and the Evans Entities have a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of Magnum, including on the open market or through private acquisitions, or sell securities of Magnum, including on the open market or through private dispositions, in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. A copy of Evans's early warning report will appear on Magnum's profile on SEDAR and may also be obtained by emailing scanner@waterfrontgroup.com.

For further information visit the Company's website at www.magnumgoldcorp.com.

Magnum Goldcorp Inc.

"Douglas L. Mason"

_______________________________________

Douglas L. Mason, Chief Executive Officer

