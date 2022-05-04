BANGKOK, May 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia Pacific Rail 2022, the leading annual gathering of Asia Pacific's rail leaders, will take place in Bangkok on 11-12 May 2022. After an absence of more than three years, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event marks the first time that the region's rail leaders have been able to gather together since 2019. The 2022 edition will gather over 1,000 of the region's leading rail professionals and is endorsed by the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau.All of Thailand's major rail operators and authorities will be represented at the event: Asia Era One Co. Ltd, Bangkok Expressway & Metro Public Company Limited, Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company, Department of Rail Transport, Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand, Office of Transport Policy & Planning, State Railway of Thailand and Thailand's Ministry of Transport will all be sharing updates on the latest plans and opportunities for Thailand's rail industry.International rail operators from Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Philippines and India will also be onsite at the event, including Land Transport Authority Singapore, Metro Trains Melbourne, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad and PT MRT Jakarta. Hong Kong's MRT Corporation will be joining the event virtually owing to the continued travel restrictions."With borders across the region opening up, the Asia Pacific Rail team have been working tirelessly to bring this outstanding group or rail operators and technology partners together under one roof for the first time in years," says Paul Clark, Managing Director - Asia forTerrapinn. "We're delighted to be bringing the event to Thailand for the first time and for our attendees to hear about the fantastic opportunities available in its rail sector. This is the event where the region's rail leaders chart the future of rail and we can't wait to get started."Asia Pacific Rail will offer five tracks of content across the two days - Digital Rail; Signalling & Communications; Operations, Maintenance & Asset Management; Mainline and Project Updates and attendees will be free to move between the content tracks as they wish.Keynote speakers at the event include:- Pichet Kunadhamraks, Deputy Director-General, Department of Rail Transport, Ministry of Transport, Thailand- Punya Chupanit, Director General, Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning- Vithaya Punmongkol, Deputy Governor, Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand- Ling Fang, President Asia Pacific, Alstom- Jacob Kam, Chief Executive Officer, MTR Corporation*- Chua Chong Kheng, Deputy Chief Executive - Infrastructure and Development, Land Transport Authority- Catherine Baxter, Chief Operating Officer, Metro Trains Melbourne- TC Chew, Director, Global Rail Business Leader, Arup- Steven Xiong, CTO in Rail Industry, Huawei EBG- Arezki Touat, Senior Vice President, Systra Asia- Sumit Srisantithum, Chief Operating Officer, Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company- Tony Lee, Operations Director, MTR Hong Kong*- Toby Tiberghien, Turnkey & Rolling Stock Director, East Asia, Alstom- Narelle Rogers, ANZ Rail Systems Lead, Jacobs- Adi Lau, Managing Director - Mainland China Business & Global Operations Standards, MTR Corporation*- Alvin Gee, Deputy Managing Director - Administration, Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited*Joining virtuallyMore than 50 sponsors and exhibitors will be onsite demonstrating the latest technologies and innovations to help the region's rail operators, including Diamond Sponsors Alstom, Huawei, Platinum Sponsors, Siemens & Thales, and Gold Sponsors Arup, Jacobs and KONE. There will also be a technology showcase theatre running on the exhibition floor where attendees can enjoy practical insights into deploying the latest technologies in their rail operations.Press attendance is complimentary. Enquiries should be directed to: Christine LeeMarketing Director Terrapinn Asia christine.lee@terrapinn.comAbout Asia Pacific Rail 2022Asia Pacific Rail 2022 will take place at BITEC in Bangkok on 11-12 May 2022 in Halls EH 103 and 104. All attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination for entry and masks will be worn onsite.About TerrapinnTerrapinn has been sparking ideas, innovations and relationships that transform business for over 30 years. Using our global footprint, we bring innovators, disrupters and change agents together, discussing and demonstrating the technology, strategies and personalities that are changing the way the world does business. Whether you're looking to make new connections, introduce product or inspire change in your industry, we invite you to join us as agitators of change. Terrapinn - spark something.Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd.Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.