- (PLX AI) - FACC Q1 revenue EUR 127.5 million, up 7.9%.
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 3 million
- • FACC growth in sales of approx. 10% is expected for the 2022 financial year
- • FACC EBIT is projected to more than triple compared to the operating results in 2021
- • The aviation industry's post-pandemic recovery continued in Q1 2022
- • Continental air traffic in particular is exhibiting very positive signs of development, especially in the USA and the Middle East
- • This is accompanied by an increase in demand for short- and medium-haul aircraft - a market segment that particularly benefits FACC, the company said
FACC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de