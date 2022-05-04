- (PLX AI) - Pandora Q1 sales DKK 5,689 million vs. estimate DKK 5,183 million.
- • Q1 EBIT DKK 1,310 million vs. estimate DKK 1,127 million
- • Q1 organic growth 21% vs. estimate 11%
- • Q1 EBIT margin 23%
- • Outlook FY organic growth 4-6%, up from 3-6% previously
- • Outlook FY EBIT margin 25-25.5% (unchanged)
- • US grew 7% (62% vs Q1 2019) - strategy on plan with acquisition of 32 franchise stores mainly located on the West coast of US as wells as entering new partnership with Macy's
- • Strong performance across key European markets, all delivering double digit positive organic growth vs 2019
- • Online also continued the strong performance with organic growth up 155% vs Q1 2019 (down -17% vs Q1 2021 due to COVID-19 store closures last year)
