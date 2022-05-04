Tectonic Gold Plc - Directors Dealings and Total Voting Rights

4 May 2022

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

DIRECTORS Dealings and total voting rights

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310.

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU.PL), the Intrusion Related Gold Systems ("IRGS") specialist focused on Australian copper and gold exploration projects, is pleased to announce continued support from the Founder and Managing Director who has increased his equity holdings via the exercise of options over ordinary shares in the Company (the "Options").

Exercise of Options

Brett Boynton, the Managing Director of the Company, was issued 14,550,000 options with a strike price of 0.275p, on 9 September 2020, in lieu of Directors Fees. 4,000,000 of these options were exercise in 2021 and now a further 3,636,363 options have been exercised and funds totalling £10,000 have been received by the Company.

Application has been made for the 3,636,363 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"), which is expected to occur on or around 10 May 2022.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission of the 3,636,363 New Ordinary Shares, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise of 957,188,591 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The beneficial interest in shares for all holdings associated with Mr Boynton will increase to 150,566,780 which is 15.73% of the shares in issue.

The table below sets out the Tectonic Gold plc Board's shareholdings following the exercise of the above options.

Director Ordinary Shares % Total Shares 2p Warrants 0.275p Warrants Bruce Fulton 9,758,185 1.02% 10,000,000 14,550,000 Brett Boynton 150,566,780 15.73% 12,000,000 6,913,637 Sam Quinn 5,052,250 0.53% 12,000,000 14,550,000 Dennis Edmonds 1,399,803 0.15% - 7,275,000

