Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy": 19x Kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KB1R ISIN: GB00B9276C59 Ticker-Symbol: LYC1 
Frankfurt
04.05.22
08:07 Uhr
0,011 Euro
-0,001
-4,55 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.05.2022 | 08:04
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tectonic Gold Plc - Directors Dealings and Total Voting Rights

Tectonic Gold Plc - Directors Dealings and Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, May 3

4 May 2022

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

DIRECTORS Dealings and total voting rights

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310.

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU.PL), the Intrusion Related Gold Systems ("IRGS") specialist focused on Australian copper and gold exploration projects, is pleased to announce continued support from the Founder and Managing Director who has increased his equity holdings via the exercise of options over ordinary shares in the Company (the "Options").

Exercise of Options

Brett Boynton, the Managing Director of the Company, was issued 14,550,000 options with a strike price of 0.275p, on 9 September 2020, in lieu of Directors Fees. 4,000,000 of these options were exercise in 2021 and now a further 3,636,363 options have been exercised and funds totalling £10,000 have been received by the Company.

Application has been made for the 3,636,363 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AQSE Growth Market ("Admission"), which is expected to occur on or around 10 May 2022.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission of the 3,636,363 New Ordinary Shares, the Company's enlarged issued share capital will comprise of 957,188,591 ordinary shares, each with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The beneficial interest in shares for all holdings associated with Mr Boynton will increase to 150,566,780 which is 15.73% of the shares in issue.

The table below sets out the Tectonic Gold plc Board's shareholdings following the exercise of the above options.

DirectorOrdinary Shares% Total Shares2p Warrants0.275p Warrants
Bruce Fulton9,758,1851.02%10,000,00014,550,000
Brett Boynton150,566,78015.73%12,000,0006,913,637
Sam Quinn5,052,2500.53%12,000,00014,550,000
Dennis Edmonds1,399,8030.15%-7,275,000

For further information please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665

Financial Adviser, Corporate Adviser and Broker

VSA Capital Limited +44 20 3005 5004

Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance

Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking

Ends

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

TECTONIC GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.