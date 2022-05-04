UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Date:4 May 2022

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

First Interim Dividend for 2022

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a property income distribution of 0.80p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2022.

Ex-Dividend Date -12 May 2022

Record Date -13 May 2022

Payment Date -27 May 2022

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745385