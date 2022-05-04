UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, May 3
Date:4 May 2022
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
First Interim Dividend for 2022
The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited declare a property income distribution of 0.80p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2022.
Ex-Dividend Date -12 May 2022
Record Date -13 May 2022
Payment Date -27 May 2022
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385
