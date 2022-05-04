Rogue Baron Plc - First UK sales for Shinju

For Immediate Release

04 May 2022

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

First UK sales for Shinju

Rogue Baron PLC (AQSE: SHNJ OTCQB: SHNJF), a leading company in the premium spirits sector, is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement of 5thApril 2022, the first order for Shinju being 300 bottles of Shinju and 90 bottles of the Shinju 8-year-old has been received.

Ryan Dolder, CEO of Rogue Baron commented:

"It's pleasing to see the first sales of the new 8-year-old Shinju. This represents an important inflection point for the Company as we move not only in to Europe but higher in to the premium space with our aged expressions."

