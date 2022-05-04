Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Spekulation der Woche: „Strong Buy": 19x Kaufen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 Ticker-Symbol: 21W 
Frankfurt
04.05.22
08:16 Uhr
4,580 Euro
-0,080
-1,72 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE NORTHGATE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5804,76009:14
PR Newswire
04.05.2022 | 08:04
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 3

4 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 3 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 396.2742 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 399 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 392 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,925,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,165,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 3 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1428399.00 08:08:0300058611863TRLO0LSE
456399.00 08:12:4400058612239TRLO0LSE
912399.00 08:12:4400058612240TRLO0LSE
833399.00 08:15:4000058612564TRLO0LSE
500399.00 08:15:4000058612565TRLO0LSE
246399.00 08:15:4000058612566TRLO0LSE
400399.00 08:15:4000058612567TRLO0LSE
701399.00 08:15:4000058612568TRLO0LSE
232399.00 08:15:4000058612569TRLO0LSE
1144398.50 08:08:1800058611881TRLO0LSE
291398.50 08:08:1800058611882TRLO0LSE
36398.00 08:12:4400058612241TRLO0LSE
1536398.00 08:35:3200058613728TRLO0LSE
171398.00 09:18:0800058616033TRLO0LSE
443398.00 09:18:0800058616034TRLO0LSE
799398.00 09:18:0800058616035TRLO0LSE
1620398.00 09:18:0800058616036TRLO0LSE
1240398.00 10:14:5300058619510TRLO0LSE
104398.00 10:14:5300058619511TRLO0LSE
100397.50 08:21:0700058613001TRLO0LSE
1452397.50 08:21:0700058613002TRLO0LSE
1467397.50 08:45:5200058614324TRLO0LSE
37397.50 08:45:5200058614325TRLO0LSE
33397.50 08:45:5200058614326TRLO0LSE
928397.50 08:45:5200058614327TRLO0LSE
474397.50 08:45:5200058614328TRLO0LSE
50000397.50 10:11:1700058619244TRLO0LSE
86397.50 10:29:3900058620858TRLO0LSE
595397.50 10:29:3900058620859TRLO0LSE
836397.50 10:29:4700058620866TRLO0LSE
400397.00 09:51:2500058617990TRLO0LSE
700396.50 08:58:3400058615014TRLO0LSE
668396.50 08:58:3400058615015TRLO0LSE
817396.50 09:59:1100058618486TRLO0LSE
1565395.00 11:25:2200058624110TRLO0LSE
174394.00 12:02:3900058625995TRLO0LSE
117394.00 12:05:5500058626124TRLO0LSE
23394.00 12:05:5500058626125TRLO0LSE
1236394.00 12:10:2000058626282TRLO0LSE
400394.00 12:31:0500058627301TRLO0LSE
217393.50 12:26:5700058627136TRLO0LSE
719393.50 12:38:3100058627692TRLO0LSE
563393.50 12:38:3100058627693TRLO0LSE
798393.50 12:59:3100058628823TRLO0LSE
536393.50 13:08:2300058629225TRLO0LSE
1359393.50 13:41:1200058630727TRLO0LSE
244393.00 13:41:1500058630734TRLO0LSE
230393.00 13:52:5100058631307TRLO0LSE
320393.00 13:55:3300058631456TRLO0LSE
527393.00 13:59:5100058631631TRLO0LSE
1317393.00 14:12:4200058632233TRLO0LSE
634393.00 14:12:4200058632234TRLO0LSE
767393.00 14:12:4200058632235TRLO0LSE
667393.00 14:26:2600058633060TRLO0LSE
804393.00 14:26:2600058633061TRLO0LSE
203392.50 14:26:2800058633062TRLO0LSE
1119392.50 14:27:5100058633147TRLO0LSE
1446392.50 15:51:2900058640095TRLO0LSE
653392.50 15:59:2900058640780TRLO0LSE
339392.50 15:59:2900058640781TRLO0LSE
587392.50 15:59:2900058640782TRLO0LSE
685392.00 14:44:5900058635131TRLO0LSE
631392.00 14:44:5900058635132TRLO0LSE
1100392.00 15:09:1000058636936TRLO0LSE
489392.00 15:09:1000058636937TRLO0LSE
691392.00 15:09:1000058636938TRLO0LSE
665392.00 15:09:1000058636939TRLO0LSE
58392.00 15:16:1200058637396TRLO0LSE
1000392.00 15:16:1200058637397TRLO0LSE
461392.00 15:16:1200058637398TRLO0LSE
678392.00 15:18:1200058637571TRLO0LSE
577392.00 15:39:1100058639154TRLO0LSE
31392.00 15:39:1100058639155TRLO0LSE
15392.00 15:41:0600058639350TRLO0LSE
492392.00 15:41:0600058639351TRLO0LSE
165392.00 15:41:0600058639352TRLO0LSE
88392.00 15:41:0600058639353TRLO0LSE
23392.00 15:41:0600058639354TRLO0LSE
1084392.00 15:41:0600058639355TRLO0LSE
358392.00 15:41:0600058639356TRLO0LSE
1460392.00 16:12:1600058642241TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.