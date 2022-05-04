Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

4 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 3 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 100,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 396.2742 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 399 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 392 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 1,925,991 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 244,165,432, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 3 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 1428 399.00 08:08:03 00058611863TRLO0 LSE 456 399.00 08:12:44 00058612239TRLO0 LSE 912 399.00 08:12:44 00058612240TRLO0 LSE 833 399.00 08:15:40 00058612564TRLO0 LSE 500 399.00 08:15:40 00058612565TRLO0 LSE 246 399.00 08:15:40 00058612566TRLO0 LSE 400 399.00 08:15:40 00058612567TRLO0 LSE 701 399.00 08:15:40 00058612568TRLO0 LSE 232 399.00 08:15:40 00058612569TRLO0 LSE 1144 398.50 08:08:18 00058611881TRLO0 LSE 291 398.50 08:08:18 00058611882TRLO0 LSE 36 398.00 08:12:44 00058612241TRLO0 LSE 1536 398.00 08:35:32 00058613728TRLO0 LSE 171 398.00 09:18:08 00058616033TRLO0 LSE 443 398.00 09:18:08 00058616034TRLO0 LSE 799 398.00 09:18:08 00058616035TRLO0 LSE 1620 398.00 09:18:08 00058616036TRLO0 LSE 1240 398.00 10:14:53 00058619510TRLO0 LSE 104 398.00 10:14:53 00058619511TRLO0 LSE 100 397.50 08:21:07 00058613001TRLO0 LSE 1452 397.50 08:21:07 00058613002TRLO0 LSE 1467 397.50 08:45:52 00058614324TRLO0 LSE 37 397.50 08:45:52 00058614325TRLO0 LSE 33 397.50 08:45:52 00058614326TRLO0 LSE 928 397.50 08:45:52 00058614327TRLO0 LSE 474 397.50 08:45:52 00058614328TRLO0 LSE 50000 397.50 10:11:17 00058619244TRLO0 LSE 86 397.50 10:29:39 00058620858TRLO0 LSE 595 397.50 10:29:39 00058620859TRLO0 LSE 836 397.50 10:29:47 00058620866TRLO0 LSE 400 397.00 09:51:25 00058617990TRLO0 LSE 700 396.50 08:58:34 00058615014TRLO0 LSE 668 396.50 08:58:34 00058615015TRLO0 LSE 817 396.50 09:59:11 00058618486TRLO0 LSE 1565 395.00 11:25:22 00058624110TRLO0 LSE 174 394.00 12:02:39 00058625995TRLO0 LSE 117 394.00 12:05:55 00058626124TRLO0 LSE 23 394.00 12:05:55 00058626125TRLO0 LSE 1236 394.00 12:10:20 00058626282TRLO0 LSE 400 394.00 12:31:05 00058627301TRLO0 LSE 217 393.50 12:26:57 00058627136TRLO0 LSE 719 393.50 12:38:31 00058627692TRLO0 LSE 563 393.50 12:38:31 00058627693TRLO0 LSE 798 393.50 12:59:31 00058628823TRLO0 LSE 536 393.50 13:08:23 00058629225TRLO0 LSE 1359 393.50 13:41:12 00058630727TRLO0 LSE 244 393.00 13:41:15 00058630734TRLO0 LSE 230 393.00 13:52:51 00058631307TRLO0 LSE 320 393.00 13:55:33 00058631456TRLO0 LSE 527 393.00 13:59:51 00058631631TRLO0 LSE 1317 393.00 14:12:42 00058632233TRLO0 LSE 634 393.00 14:12:42 00058632234TRLO0 LSE 767 393.00 14:12:42 00058632235TRLO0 LSE 667 393.00 14:26:26 00058633060TRLO0 LSE 804 393.00 14:26:26 00058633061TRLO0 LSE 203 392.50 14:26:28 00058633062TRLO0 LSE 1119 392.50 14:27:51 00058633147TRLO0 LSE 1446 392.50 15:51:29 00058640095TRLO0 LSE 653 392.50 15:59:29 00058640780TRLO0 LSE 339 392.50 15:59:29 00058640781TRLO0 LSE 587 392.50 15:59:29 00058640782TRLO0 LSE 685 392.00 14:44:59 00058635131TRLO0 LSE 631 392.00 14:44:59 00058635132TRLO0 LSE 1100 392.00 15:09:10 00058636936TRLO0 LSE 489 392.00 15:09:10 00058636937TRLO0 LSE 691 392.00 15:09:10 00058636938TRLO0 LSE 665 392.00 15:09:10 00058636939TRLO0 LSE 58 392.00 15:16:12 00058637396TRLO0 LSE 1000 392.00 15:16:12 00058637397TRLO0 LSE 461 392.00 15:16:12 00058637398TRLO0 LSE 678 392.00 15:18:12 00058637571TRLO0 LSE 577 392.00 15:39:11 00058639154TRLO0 LSE 31 392.00 15:39:11 00058639155TRLO0 LSE 15 392.00 15:41:06 00058639350TRLO0 LSE 492 392.00 15:41:06 00058639351TRLO0 LSE 165 392.00 15:41:06 00058639352TRLO0 LSE 88 392.00 15:41:06 00058639353TRLO0 LSE 23 392.00 15:41:06 00058639354TRLO0 LSE 1084 392.00 15:41:06 00058639355TRLO0 LSE 358 392.00 15:41:06 00058639356TRLO0 LSE 1460 392.00 16:12:16 00058642241TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com