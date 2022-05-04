US government researchers have collected 10 observations from recent research papers that look at solar- or wind-plus-storage power plants in the United States.From pv magazine USA The US Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) has released a top 10 list of observations on co-located wind or solar-plus-storage (hybrid) projects. LBNL is covering the topic due to rising deployment and interest in such hybrid facilities. Assuming that future project queues can be used to predict the number of actual hybrid power projects that will get built, hybrid systems already make ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...