Committee's decision on ELMO Rent AS

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-04 08:01 CEST -- On May 3, 2022, the Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided to impose a fine in the amount of 500 euros to ELMO Rent AS for violation of Nasdaq Tallinn rules and regulations chapter First North Rules (hereinafter FNR) clauses 1.1, 3.2, 3.6, 23.1, 23.3, 23.4, 26.1.1, 26.1.2, 26.1.3, 26.3.2 and 26.3.4. According to FNR chapters 1.1, 3.2. and 3.6. issuer admitted to trading on First North market is subject to FNR Rules and to requirements of other legal acts, including the legal acts that regulate the public offers and disclosure of information. The Issuer shall comply with the requirements, incl. information disclosure requirements as specified in FNR Rules. According to FNR chapters 23.1. and 23.3. inside Information, Regulated Information and any ohter information required in Rules, are subject to disclosure under the terms and conditions set out in Rules. According to FNR chapter 23.4. the information disclosed by the Issuer shall be accurate, precise, exact, complete and unambiguous, its contents must not be misleading, and it shall not exclude or omit anything that may affect the subject or significance of the information. According to FNR chapter 26.1.1. the Issuer shall prepare financial reports using calculation charts and methods, which comply to the accounting standards of the Issuer's country of registration or IFRS, including the information required under these Rules. According to FNR chapters 26.1.2. and 26.1.3. the Issuer shall provide financial reports in the form of a comparable table, comparing the data of the current period of the report with the data of the respective period of the previous fiscal year. If the Issuer changes the calculation scheme or methods used in preparing the financial reports, the Issuer shall comment on these changes in the notes of the reports, indicating the reasons for the changes and their impact on the results of the current period and the previous period to provide a comparison. According to FNR chapter 26.3.2. interim report as a whole consists of the balance sheet, profit or loss statement, cash flow summary, summary of changes in equity and a notes. The Interim Report shall include a statement by the management of the Issuer regarding the business of the Issuer. If the issuer is obliged to prepare the consolidated annual report in accordance with applicable laws or other regulation of the Issuer's home state, the Interim Report shall be prepared in the consolidated form. According to FNR chapter 26.3.4. interim Report shall be prepared under the same calculation principles and methods that were used in the last annual report of the Issuer. Circumstances: ELMO Rent AS has repeatedly breached the First North Rules.