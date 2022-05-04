- (PLX AI) - Concentric Q1 sales SEK 934 million vs. estimate SEK 802 million.
- • Q1 net income SEK 130 million
- • Q1 adjusted EPS SEK 3.43 vs. estimate SEK 2.92
- • Q1 EBIT margin 17.8%
|Concentric Q1 EBIT SEK 166 Million vs. Estimate SEK 143 Million
|Concentric AB announces a restatement of segmental reporting
|Dividendenbekanntmachungen (22.04.2022)
|Report from Concentric AB's annual general meeting on 21 April 2022
|CONCENTRIC AB: Concentric receives a development contract from a global OEM for a high voltage electric coolant pump in a fuel cell application
