- (PLX AI) - Kindred says received statment from Corvex on Kindred Group investment
- • Kindred says Corvex thinks Kindred Board should immediately retain a leading, global financial advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives, including the potential value that could be achieved through a sale or business combination
- • A fully informed Board will be in the best position to weigh any strategic alternatives, compared with Kindred's stand-alone business plan, according to Corvex
- • Board should possess all relevant market information and let the data drive the decision-making process: Corvex
- • Corvex now owns more than 10% of Kindred
